Is Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is one of 1025 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' full-year earnings has moved 99.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HIMS has returned 155.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, TransMedics (TMDX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 96.9%.

In TransMedics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 701.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.9% so far this year, so HIMS is performing better in this area.

TransMedics, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 86-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and TransMedics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.