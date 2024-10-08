Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Soars 10.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares rallied 10.1% in the last trading session to close at $19.44. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 29.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Hims & Hers Health scored a strong price increase driven by investors’ optimism following the news of the company joining the S&P SmallCap 600. Per S&P Dow Jones’ – a division of S&P Global press release, Hims & Hers will replace Vector Group Ltd effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +250%. Revenues are expected to be $378.82 million, up 67.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hims & Hers Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HIMS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hims & Hers Health is part of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% lower at $20.47. FLGT has returned -2.4% in the past month.

Fulgent Genetics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +51.3%. Fulgent Genetics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

