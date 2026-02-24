Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Price Target Decreased by 30.94% to 30.00

The average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has been revised to $30.00 / share. This is a decrease of 30.94% from the prior estimate of $43.45 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.14% from the latest reported closing price of $15.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an decrease of 171 owner(s) or 18.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.23%, an increase of 22.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 207,443K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,838K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,786K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 36.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,323K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,783K shares , representing a decrease of 31.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,347K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,224K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 35.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,387K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 62.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,573K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.