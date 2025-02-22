HIMS & HERS HEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $HIMS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HIMS & HERS HEALTH ($HIMS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $479,082,780 and earnings of $0.10 per share.

HIMS & HERS HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

HIMS & HERS HEALTH insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 152 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 150 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 1,685,505 shares for an estimated $43,218,005 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 629,823 shares for an estimated $15,706,790 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 373,817 shares for an estimated $10,565,959 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 347,772 shares for an estimated $9,830,937 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 263,366 shares for an estimated $6,884,312 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584

IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,916 shares for an estimated $529,222 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,707 shares for an estimated $464,019 .

. ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTIANE PENDARVIS sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,064

HIMS & HERS HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of HIMS & HERS HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

