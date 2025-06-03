Markets
HIMS

Hims & Hers Health To Buy ZAVA To Expand Business In Europe; HIMS Up Nearly 6% In Pre-Market

June 03, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), a telehealth company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy ZAVA, a European digital health platform, to expand its footprint in the UK and officially launch the company in Germany, France, and Ireland.

The transaction, expected to be closed in the second half, will be funded by the company's cash on hand. Post-transaction, Hims & Hers will establish its own branded presence in the European markets by leveraging the ZAVA platform.

Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers, said: "By leveraging ZAVA's established European presence, cutting-edge technology, and deep customer understanding, we're poised to fundamentally transform access to care for millions across Europe. Whether in rural towns, vibrant cities, or remote communities across Europe, people battling widespread, often silent chronic conditions like obesity, depression, and more will have access to the personalized, high-quality care they deserve."

HIMS was up by 5.97% at $60.15 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

