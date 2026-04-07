Hims & Hers Health and Fortune Brands Innovation have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 7, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Lam Research LRCX as the Bull of the Day and Fortune Brands Innovation Inc. FBIN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Gold.com Inc. GOLD, Coinbase Global COIN and StoneX Group SNEX.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Few companies occupy as unique and valuable a position as Lam Research, yet it remains relatively underfollowed by the general public. The company holds a near-duopoly position in two critical segments of the semiconductor manufacturing process: etch equipment and deposition.

Etch equipment is Lam's core strength, involving the technology that etches intricate patterns into silicon wafers. These architectures form the interface between computing systems and end users, and their growing complexity continues to drive significant tailwinds for Lam's business. Within this category, high-aspect-ratio etch, essential for emerging 3D NAND, or layered semiconductors, is becoming increasingly important. Lam's leadership in this area is particularly dominant and difficult to replicate.

Deposition, including both chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD), is another key pillar. This process involves depositing thin films of material onto wafers, and the industry's shift toward 3D structures, continues to increase the number of deposition steps required per wafer.

As demand for leading-edge semiconductors continues to grow, driven not only by AI but also by the broader proliferation of digital technologies, Lam Research appears well positioned to benefit for years to come. The near-term outlook is also encouraging, with analysts raising earnings estimates while the stock appears to be setting up for a potential technical breakout.

Lam Research shares have compounded at an astounding 39% annually over the past decade and appear positioned for continued strong performance, as detailed below.

Lam Research Shares Gain Amid Earnings Upgrades

As noted, Lam Research has a compelling long-term outlook, and its growth estimates reflect that strength. Earnings are projected to rise 26.6% this year and 27% next year, while sales are expected to increase 21% and 22%, respectively.

The earnings revision trend has also been firmly positive since the end of Q1 2025, with estimates moving higher again following a brief period of consolidation. Over the last 60 days, forecasts have been revised upward across timeframes, with next year's earnings estimates rising nearly 5%. This momentum supports LRCX's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

That said, Lam does trade at a notably elevated valuation. Shares currently command a forward P/E of 41.7x, well above the company's five-year median of 22x. While this premium does introduce some risk, it likely reflects Lam's critical position in the semiconductor supply chain and its leverage to the ongoing AI-driven demand cycle.

LRCX Stock Approaches Technical Breakout

While the elevated valuation may give some investors pause, the tactical setup remains compelling. As shown in the chart below, Lam Research has been forming a clear bullish consolidation since late February.

A decisive move above resistance would signal a potential breakout and likely attract momentum-driven buying. Conversely, a breakdown below support could indicate the stock needs additional time to consolidate and potentially reset to a more moderate valuation before its next move higher.

Should Investors Buy Shares in LRCX?

Lam Research presents a compelling, though nuanced, opportunity at current levels. On one hand, the company sits at the heart of one of the most powerful secular trends in the global economy, the buildout of AI and advanced semiconductor infrastructure. Its dominant position in etch and deposition, combined with strong earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, supports a favorable long-term outlook.

On the other hand, much of that strength is already reflected in the stock's elevated valuation. At over 40x forward earnings, expectations remain high, leaving less room for error in the near term. This makes the setup more sensitive to the AI buildout and industry cycle.

For long-term investors, pullbacks or periods of consolidation may offer more attractive entry points into a high-quality, structurally advantaged business. For traders, the current technical setup provides a clear framework.

Ultimately, Lam Research remains one of the highest-quality ways to gain exposure to the semiconductor equipment space, but how investors approach it should depend on their time horizon and tolerance for valuation risk.

Fortune Brands Innovation Inc. has endured a difficult stretch over the past several years, with shares down nearly 30% year to date and more than 50% from their 2021 highs, an especially weak performance against the backdrop of a strong S&P 500 over the same period.

Unsurprisingly, business fundamentals have also deteriorated, driven largely by a housing cycle that has turned unfavorable. As a home products company, with brands such as Moen faucets, Therma-Tru doors, Master Lock, and Fiberon decking, Fortune Brands is heavily tied to housing activity.

The housing market has faced persistent pressure since 2022, when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, keeping borrowing costs elevated and dampening demand. The impact has been uneven across regions, with more volatile markets like Florida and the broader Sun Belt experiencing sharper swings, while tighter housing supply in the Northeast has helped keep price movements relatively more stable.

Nonetheless, Fortune Brands has struggled in this environment, with sales, profitability, and earnings estimates all trending lower, and limited visibility into a near-term turnaround.

FBIN Stock Falls Along Earnings Estimates

Fortune Brands Innovations has seen its stock decline alongside a steady deterioration in earnings expectations. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), with earnings estimates revised lower by 10.3% for this year and 14.6% for next year. These downward revisions have been persistent since 2022, closely tracking the weakening trend in underlying business fundamentals.

That pressure is evident in the company's longer-term financial performance. Over the past five years, both earnings and revenue have moved lower, with EPS declining nearly 40% and annual sales down more than 22% from their 2019 peak. This sustained erosion highlights the cyclical sensitivity of the business and the ongoing headwinds tied to a sluggish housing market.

Until estimates stabilize and begin to trend higher, the path of least resistance for the stock is likely to remain to the downside.

Should Investors Avoid FBIN Stock?

Fortune Brands Innovations remains a fundamentally challenged story in the current environment. The company is highly levered to housing activity, and with interest rates still elevated and affordability constrained, there are few clear catalysts for a meaningful rebound in the near term.

While the stock has already seen a significant decline, the ongoing downward revisions to earnings suggest that expectations may still need to reset further. In cyclical businesses like this, valuation alone is rarely enough to call a bottom, stabilizing fundamentals and improving estimate trends are typically required before a sustained recovery can take hold.

For investors, that means patience is likely warranted. Until there are clearer signs of a turn in the housing cycle or a reversal in earnings revisions, FBIN may continue to lag. There will likely be a time to revisit the name, particularly given its portfolio of strong brands, but for now, the risk-reward profile remains skewed to the downside.

Additional content:

Gold.com Trading at a Premium: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Gold.com Inc. stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.12, higher than the Financial - Miscellaneous Services average of 8.99 and the median of 8.12 over the past three years.

GOLD is relatively cheap compared to its peers, Coinbase Global and StoneX Group. Coinbase is the largest registered crypto exchange in the United States. It has expanded beyond trading with staking, custody, and stablecoin services and now offers stock trading too. It aims to be the industry's premier "everything exchange."

StoneX operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to a market ecosystem in the United States, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Asia and internationally.

GOLD: Price Outperformer

GOLD shares have gained 95.7% in a year, outperforming the industry.

Shares of Coinbase and StoneX Group have gained 9% and 80.2% in a year, respectively.

The Case for GOLD Stock

GOLD benefits from a well-diversified business model, deriving revenues from both institutional clients and individual investors, while also generating fee-based income through collateralized bullion and collectibles.

Its partnership with an affiliate of Tether Investments strengthens the company's ambition to become a vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and to deliver the most comprehensive precious metals platform in the market. This collaboration builds on over six decades of experience while expanding its reach beyond traditional bullion into the cryptocurrency domain.

Recent acquisitions have helped GOLD streamline its cost structure and realize operational synergies. On the international front, the company is seeing positive growth momentum and remains focused on broadening its global presence. By the end of fiscal second-quarter 2026, GOLD raised its stake in U.K.-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins by an additional 24.5%, bringing its total ownership to 49.5%. Since the initial investment in 2023, the company has been encouraged by Atkinsons' performance and its continued success across Europe. Additionally, Asia presents a strong long-term growth opportunity for Gold.com, and the company continues to prioritize expansion in the region.

GOLD's vertical integration, scale, and solid position in the bullion and collectibles market offer significant competitive strengths. However, the company faces pressure on net margins, and its return on equity has declined in recent years, reflecting reduced efficiency in generating returns from shareholders' capital.

Analyst Sentiment on GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates an 81.5% increase year over year, while the same for 2027 indicates a 9.6% decrease.

The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 100% year-over-year increase and 7.8% year-over-year decrease, respectively. The company has a Growth Score of A.

The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings of COIN witnessed downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for SNEX's 2026 earnings witnessed no movement, while that for 2027 moved down in the past 30 days.

Parting Thoughts on GOLD Shares

Amid inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and financial-market volatility, GOLD is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds tied to precious metals demand. A diversified model creates multiple revenue streams. Its solid growth prospect and its VGM Score of A instill confidence.

Despite its premium valuation, price appreciation makes this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong contender for addition to one's portfolio. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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