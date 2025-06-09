Hims & Hers Health and AST SpaceMobile have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Aris Mining Corp. ARMN as the Bull of the Day and Chevron Corp. CVX as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Uber Technologies UBER, Five Below FIVE and Lyft LYFT.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Aris Mining Corp. just posted its best quarterly earnings report since 2022. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is riding record gold prices higher.

Aris Mining is a Vancouver, Canada based gold mining company. Founded in Sep 2022, it aims to be a leading Latin America-focused gold mining company. It currently has 2 producing mines, both in Colombia, and 3 projects in Colombia and Guyana.

It has a market cap of $1.2 billion, which makes it a "junior" gold miner.

Aris Mining Saw Record Quarterly Earnings in Q1 2025

On May 7, 2025, Aris Mining reported its first quarter 2025 results and missed on the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.02. It reported $0.16 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.18.

However, the $0.16 was a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it was formed in Sep 2022.

Gold revenue rose 47% year-over-year to $154.1 million from $105.2 million as gold prices rose and production increased. Gold production was up 8% from the prior year.

Aris Mining Has Big Expansion Plans

In a June 2025 corporate update, Aris Mining confirmed that its big expansion plans at its two producing mines were moving forward. The company expects to double its gold production by the end of 2026 to >500 koz/yr.

It has guided 2025 at a range of 230 to 275 koz/yr.

Free Cash Flow Improving

With the price of gold hitting new highs, it's not surprising that the gold miners are seeing good free cash flows.

At Segovia in Colombia, which is considered to be one of the world's highest-grade gold mines, Aris Mining had a realized gold price of $2855 an ounce in the first quarter with an AISC of just $1570. That's a difference of $1285.

Aris Mining doesn't pay a dividend. It has $240 million in cash on hand as of the end of Q1 2025 but is deploying some of it to pay for the expansion of its two operating mines.

Total debt is $486 million, with a leverage of just 1.2x.

Analysts Raise Their Earnings Estimates on Aris Mining

Gold price is trending higher in Q2 than it did in Q1. That's going to mean higher revenue and earnings, as long as the company can get the gold out of the ground.

In the last 30 days, one estimate was revised higher for 2025. That pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.11 from $1.00.

That is earnings growth of 226.5% as the company only made $0.34 last year.

2026 is also looking bullish with the analysts expecting another 80.6% earnings growth to $2.01.

Shares of Aris Mining Bust Out in 2025

Gold mining has been the best performing industry year-to-date and Aris Mining has joined in.

Shares are up 72.6% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P 500 which is up just 1.1%.

It's still cheap, on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It trades with a P/E ratio of just 6.1. A P/E ratio under 10 is often considered to be a "dirt-cheap" stock.

With gold prices staying elevated, many investors are looking to the junior gold miners for an investing edge.

Aris Mining is a junior gold miner to keep on your short list.

Chevron Corp. continues to see falling earnings as crude oil prices remain depressed. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see declining earnings for the third year in a row.

Chevron is one of the largest integrated energy companies in the world, with a market cap of $244.9 billion. It produces crude oil and natural gas and manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives.

It is also looking to grow new businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and power generation for data centers.

Chevron Beat in the First Quarter of 2025

On May 2, 2025, Chevron reported its first quarter 2025 results and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.03. Earnings were $2.18 versus the Consensus of $2.15.

Worldwide production was relatively flat from a year ago as the impacts of asset sales were mostly offset by growth at TCO (20%), in the Permian Basin (12%), and in the Gulf of America (7%).

Capex was lower than a year ago as the inorganic investment in power solutions for U.S. data centers was more than offset by lower spend in downstream.

The company is still waiting for the conclusion of its Hess Corp. acquisition and its valuable Guyana oil reserves. It acquired 4.99% of Hess common stock, reflecting continuing confidence in the consummation of the deal.

Chevron Is a Dividend Star

Chevron has been a popular stock for income investors for years. It returned $6.9 billion of cash to shareholders during the quarter in the form of both share repurchases and dividends.

It repurchased $3.9 billion shares and paid dividends of $3 billion in the quarter.

The dividend is currently yielding a juicy 4.9%.

Analysts Are Bearish on Chevron for 2025

It has been a few tough years in the oil patch. Chevron's earnings fell 30.3% in 2023 and another 23.5% in 2024.

Analysts have been cutting Chevron's earnings estimates again over the last 30 days.

3 are lower, but 2 are higher, for 2025. That has pushed the Zacks Consensus down to $6.87 from $7.38.

For 2025, Chevron's earnings are expected to decline the third year in a row to $6.87 from $10.05 last year. That's another decline of 31.6%.

Is Chevron Cheap?

Shares of Chevron have not broken down like the earnings have. It's down just 4.4% year-to-date.

If you're an investor thinking you're going to get a steal, you aren't. It's not cheap on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It has a P/E of 20.4. A P/E under 15 is usually considered a value stock.

Investors might want to stay on the sidelines until either the shares break down, and get cheaper, or the price of oil and natural gas rises and the earnings turn around.

How to Play UBER Stock Following the Delivery Deal with Five Below

Uber Technologies inked a deal with value retailer Five Below in a customer-friendly move. The deal makes customers of Five Below eligible to use the Uber Eats app for placing orders for delivery from more than 1,500 stores of the discount retailer. The delivery will be made directly to their doorsteps. This indicates the customer-friendly nature of the deal. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of Uber.

This partnership allows customers to shop for a range of budget-friendly, trending items, including toys, games, candy, crafts, tech, room décor, beauty and graphic T-shirts. They will be available without any delivery fee for members of the Uber One loyalty program.

The partnership with Five Below is in sync with Uber Eats' strategy to grow its non-food retail offerings, thereby providing consumers access to a wider range of goods beyond traditional meal delivery. The move also supports Uber's aim to enable retailers to tap into digital commerce and enhance customer reach through efficient delivery solutions.

However, does this move by UBER make the stock worth betting on? Let's delve deeper to answer the question.

Factors Working in Uber's Favor

Impressive Price Performance: Uber has navigated the recent tariff-induced stock market volatility well, registering a 40.4% year-to-date gain and performing better than the S&P 500 index, the Zacks Internet-Services industry, and rival Lyft in the same timeframe.

YTD Price Comparison

Over the past year as well, Uber shares have performed much better than Lyft.

Impressive Earnings History: Uber surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 212.3%.

Focus on Lucrative Robotaxi Market: Uber aims to gain a stronghold in the highly promising robotaxi market through strategic partnerships. The above association is a step on that front. By adopting this approach, Uber has avoided massive R&D costs associated with developing autonomous systems independently.

With its vast network of drivers and customers, UBER can quickly scale autonomous services once the technology matures. Uber's rival in the ride-sharing market, Lyft, is also aiming to be a key player in the lucrative and emerging autonomous vehicle market, highlighting the immense competition in the space. The global robotaxi market, which was valued at $0.4 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $45.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 91.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Commendable Expansion Efforts: Even though Uber's primary business is ridesharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time. Diversification is imperative for big companies to reduce risks, and UBER has excelled in this area. The company has engaged in numerous acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications, and innovations. Uber's endeavors to expand into international markets are commendable and provide it with the benefits of geographical diversification. Prudent investments enable Uber to extend services and solidify its comprehensive offerings.

Uber's Buyback Strategy Signals Confidence: In 2024, Uber generated a record $6.9 billion in free cash flow, with an adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion. Uber's announcement earlier this year to start an accelerated $1.5 billion stock buyback program highlights not only its shareholder-friendly strategy but also signals confidence in its ongoing business strategy. The $1.5 billion plan is part of the company's $7 billion buyback program announced last year.

Not an Opportune Time to Buy UBER Stock Yet

Despite the abovementioned tailwinds, there are a couple of factors that keep us cautiously optimistic. We are concerned about Uber's high debt levels. Long-term debt increased 45.6% to $8.3 billion at 2024-end from 2019.

Long-Term Debt to Capitalization

UBER stock is not cheap, as its Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of price-to-earnings (forward 12-month), UBER is trading at 26.92X, higher than the industry level of 17.97X.

Uber expects gross bookings in the second quarter of 2025 to be hurt by currency-related headwinds. Uber, which dominates the North American ride-sharing market, is likely to increase its focus on suburban markets to drive growth amid fears of market saturation.

Considering all factors, we believe it is preferable to stay on the sidelines for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock currently.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

