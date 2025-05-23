Hims & Hers Health and AST SpaceMobile have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Tutor Perini Corp. just beat and raised 2025 earnings guidance as its construction backlog hit a record high. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) expects earnings in 2026 and 2027 to more than double 2025 earnings.

Tutor Perini is a civil, building and specialty construction company offering general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It has expertise on large, complex projects.

Tutor Perini often self-performs multiple project components including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditions as well as fire protection.

It's a small cap company with a market cap of $1.88 billion.

Big Beat in the First Quarter of 2025

On May 7, 2025, Tutor Perini reported its first quarter 2025 earnings and blew by the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 783%. It reported earnings of $0.53 compared to the Zacks Consensus of just $0.06.

It was the company's second best first quarter EPS ever.

Tutor Perini has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

Revenue was up 19% to $1.25 billion from $1.05 billion in the year ago period. Growth was solid across all three segments but was primarily driven by increased project execution activities on certain newer, higher-margin projects. These projects have significant scope of work remaining.

During the first quarter, the company voluntarily repaid the remaining $121.9 million outstanding balance of the Term Loan B, which contributed to a 24% reduction in the company's total debt as compared to the total debt at the end of 2024.

Tutor Perini expects solid operating cash flow for the rest of 2025.

Tutor Perini has a Record Backlog

The business keeps rolling in. In the first quarter, Tutor Perini booked another $2 billion in new awards and contract adjustments, bringing the company's new backlog to a record of $19.4 billion as of March 31, 2025.

That is up 94% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Included in those new awards and contracts was the $1.18 billion Manhattan Tunnel project in New York; a $100 million electrical project in Texas; $241 million in additional funding for the Apra Harbor Waterfront Repairs project in Guam; and $111 million of additional funding for certain healthcare facility projects in California.

Additionally, the backlog is expected to remain robust as it has already won more than $500 million in new awards in the second quarter of 2025.

But it is not resting on these laurels. Other big projects are available. In the Civil segment, Tutor Perini recently bid the multi-billion-dollar Midtown Bus Terminal Replacement project in New York and was awaiting contractor selection by the owner.

Tutor Perini Expects No Impact from the Tariffs

Many investors are worried about the impact of the 2025 tariffs. As of May 7, 2025, Tutor Perini did not expect to see any significant impact from the tariffs or the curtailment of federal funding.

But they will take that quarter by quarter.

Tutor Perini Raised Full Year Earnings Guidance

With a record backlog and opportunities to add to it further, it's not a surprise that Tutor Perini is bullish about 2025.

It raised full year earnings guidance to a range of $1.60 to $1.95 from its prior guidance of $1.50 to $1.90.

Tutor Perini is lightly followed on the Street, but one analyst did raise their earnings estimates for both 2025 and 2026 after the earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus jumped to $1.84 from $1.53 prior to the report. That is earnings growth of 158.8% as the company lost $3.13 last year.

2026 is also looking bullish as the company said they expect earnings to more than double that of 2025 in 2026 and 2027.

1 estimate was raised for 2026 in the last 30 days as well, pushing up 2026 to $2.87. That is further earnings growth of 56%.

Here's what it looks like on the 5-year price and consensus chart.

Shares Soar in 2025

Tutor Perini is a small cap company. The small caps have struggled in 2025 but not Tutor Perini.

Shares soared to new 5-year highs on the earnings beat and guidance raise and are outperforming the Russell 2000 small cap index year-to-date.

Yet, the company is still attractively priced. Tutor Perini trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 19.3.

But it has even cheaper value metrics with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.4 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.6. A P/S ratio under 1.0 and a P/B ratio under 3.0 usually indicate value.

With a record backlog, Tutor Perini is a small cap stock to keep on your short list.

YETI Holdings, Inc. cut guidance in May 2025 due to the impact of the tariffs. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is now expected to see a double-digit decline in earnings this year.

YETI is a designer, retailer and distributor of outdoor products worldwide. This includes coolers, drinkware, backpacks and bags.

A Beat in the First Quarter of 2025

On May 8, 2025, YETI reported its first quarter 2025 results and beat on the Zacks Consensus by $0.04. Earnings were $0.31 compared to the consensus of $0.27.

This was the 5th earnings beat in a row.

Net sales rose 3% to $351.1 million from $341.4 million a year ago. Direct-to-consumer sales rose 4% to $196.2 million primarily due to growth in Coolers & Equipment.

While Wholesale channel sales rose just 1% to $154.9 million, also due to growth in Coolers & Equipment.

However, the first quarter seems like a different world as Liberation Day tariffs changed the business in April.

YETI's Plan to Mitigate the Tariffs

YETI already had a plan for supply chain diversification, which is ahead of plan. It is aggressively diversifying its sourcing out of China.

It expects, by the end of 2025, to have limited exposure to future goods sourced from China. Less than 5% of its total costs of goods will be related to products from China, for the U.S. market.

YETI's ability to generate cash is expected to be intact, even with the disruption from the tariff impacts.

YETI Lowers 2025 Guidance

But while it is mitigating the tariffs, sales and earnings are still expected to be impacted.

For 2025, adjusted sales are expected to increase between 1% and 4%, down from its prior projection of 5% to 7%.

Earnings are now expected to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.02, down from the prior projection of $2.90 to $2.95.

Not surprisingly, the analysts had to cut their estimates to get in line with the new guidance. 10 estimates were cut in the last 30 days for 2025.

The Zacks Consensus fell to $2.04 from $2.88. That's down 25.3% from 2024, when YETI made $2.73.

10 estimates were also cut for 2026.

You can see the results on the price and consensus chart.

Shares Near 1-Year Lows

YETI was a pandemic winner as people headed outdoors. But since 2022, it's been tougher.

Shares are down double digits over the last year.

It's cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 14.6. A P/E under 15 usually indicates value.

YETI has a strong balance sheet. It had cash of $259 million as of the end of the first quarter and total debt of $77 million.

However, it lowered its 2025 free cash flow guidance to a range of $100 to $125 million from $200 million due to the impact from supply chain disruptions as well as higher tariff cost.

Investors interested in YETI might want to wait for more certainty on the tariff fall-out before jumping in.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Scales All-Time Highs

The cryptocurrency rally, which resumed late last month, is fast gathering pace, with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting a new high on Thursday morning. Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 for the first time to hit a new all-time high. Interestingly, the jump in Bitcoin came despite the broader market ending lower on Wednesday.

Bitcoin had a robust 2024. Experts predicted that the cryptocurrency has the potential to surpass $140,000 once global tensions ease. The ongoing Bitcoin rally is being driven by easing global tensions and hopes of the Federal Reserve resuming rate cuts later this year.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings and NVIDIA Corp.. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $111,886.41 on Thursday morning before paring some of the gain. However, it was still hovering around $110,950 and was on track to make further gains. The ongoing Bitcoin rally is being driven by a mix of positive news, including easing trade tensions, optimism surrounding U.S. crypto regulation and upbeat sentiment among institutional buyers.

Bitcoin's rally followed the U.S. equity market's slump on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq taking a massive hit. The reason behind the diverging movement between cryptocurrencies and equities could be that investors are looking for alternative stores of value.

Also, trade tensions have eased substantially over the past couple of weeks after the United States and China announced a trade truce and paused tariffs temporarily for 90 days. The United States also announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom earlier this month, while the White House said trade talks with several other nations are ongoing.

Besides, there have been some encouraging regulatory developments for the cryptocurrency market. The GENIUS Act — a bill aimed at regulating stablecoins — passed a crucial procedural vote in the Senate recently. Also, President Donald Trump and his AI and crypto advisor, David Sacks, have been rallying for a pro-crypto agenda, which has been boosting the broader crypto market.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer, and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal's mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA's stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 90 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3.

