Hims & Hers falls -14.6%

Hims & Hers (HIMS) is down -14.6%, or -$3.25 to $19.00.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HIMS:
- Hims & Hers announces Jessica Shepherd as chief medical officer of Hers
- Hims & Hers price target raised to $25 from $23 at BofA
- FDA not planning to take action against GLP-1 compounders, Endpoints says
- Jefferies says ‘all data signs point to 3Q beat’ for Hims & Hers
- BTIG says market demand for lower cost GLP1-s should benefit LifeMD, Him & Hers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.