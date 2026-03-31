Hims & Hers Expands Personalized Digital Healthcare Platform

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS is building a consumer-first digital healthcare platform that integrates diagnosis, treatment and fulfillment into a seamless, technology-enabled experience. Its model connects patients with licensed providers through telehealth, enabling personalized treatment plans supported by digital prescriptions, online pharmacy fulfillment and continuous clinical management. By leveraging its integrated infrastructure and data capabilities, HIMS aims to shift routine care away from traditional settings toward a more accessible, individualized and digital-first format, addressing a wide range of chronic conditions while improving convenience and affordability.

This platform-driven approach is increasingly anchored in data and personalization. The launch of initiatives such as Labs reflects a broader push toward proactive, data-driven healthcare, where biomarker insights and doctor-developed action plans guide more tailored interventions. At the same time, Hims & Hers continues to expand its treatment ecosystem with new specialties, including hormone health offerings like menopause and testosterone care, designed around individual needs rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. These efforts are complemented by deeper investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and data infrastructure, reinforcing its ambition to deliver more precise, scalable and personalized care experiences.

Recent developments further highlight how Hims & Hers has been scaling this model globally while broadening access to innovative therapies. Collaborations with pharmaceutical partners have expanded access to FDA-approved GLP-1 treatments through its platform, alongside integrated support services and personalized care plans. At the same time, acquisitions such as ZAVA and planned expansion into markets like Canada underscore its strategy to extend a consistent, digital-first care experience across geographies. Together, these initiatives position HIMS as a technology-led healthcare platform focused on delivering personalized, data-driven care at scale.

TDOC & TEM Powering AI-Driven Precision Care

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC continues to position itself as a technology-driven virtual care platform, integrating patients, providers and partners to deliver more personalized and accessible healthcare. Teladoc Health leverages AI, data analytics and its proprietary platforms to guide targeted interventions and improve outcomes across a broad spectrum of care needs. Through ongoing enhancements across Integrated Care and BetterHelp, Teladoc Health is strengthening its product portfolio while advancing innovation to better meet evolving member and client needs, reinforcing its role as a scalable, data-enabled healthcare ecosystem.

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is advancing precision medicine through an AI-driven, multimodal data platform that integrates clinical, molecular and imaging data to enable personalized care and therapeutic discovery. Tempus AI continues to expand its capabilities through launches like Paige Predict and the HRD-RNA algorithm, alongside collaborations with Merck and Daiichi Sankyo to accelerate biomarker discovery and clinical development. By leveraging real-world data and AI models, Tempus AI is strengthening its role as a scalable, data-centric healthcare innovator.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 38.8% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s decline of 28.1%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.5X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.2X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 9.4% decline compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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