Hims & Hers Expands Personalized Care Access Via Telehealth Platform

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, operates on a digital-first, consumer-centric healthcare model that integrates telehealth technology, personalized treatment and a vertically connected care ecosystem. Its platform enables customers to access licensed healthcare professionals for consultations and prescriptions, supported by an integrated electronic medical record (EMR) system, cloud pharmacy fulfillment and data-driven personalization tools. This structure allows Hims & Hers to offer care for a wide range of conditions — spanning sexual health, dermatology, mental health and weight management — through a seamless digital experience that extends from diagnosis to delivery.

HIMS’ model emphasizes scalability and accessibility, using proprietary algorithms and a distributed provider network to deliver care efficiently and at scale. Most offerings are sold on a subscription basis, creating predictable recurring revenue while ensuring continuity of treatment. The integration of its affiliated pharmacies and in-house compounding and manufacturing facilities strengthens its supply chain and supports cost-effective personalized care delivery. Hims & Hers’ platform design also facilitates international expansion, as seen in its entry into Europe through the ZAVA acquisition and its planned 2026 expansion into Canada, where it will pair affordable generic treatments — such as semaglutide for weight loss — with personalized digital care programs.

Central to Hims & Hers’ evolution is its use of AI and technology to enhance personalization and care quality. The appointment of a new chief technology officer (CTO) in 2025 underscores the company’s commitment to developing an AI-powered platform capable of integrating diagnosis, treatment and delivery into a unified experience. This digital and telehealth foundation enables Hims & Hers to redefine traditional healthcare delivery, offering accessible, affordable and individualized treatment at scale.

GDRX & LFMD’s Telehealth-Integrated Digital Care Models

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX operates a digital healthcare platform focused on affordability and accessibility. GoodRx combines prescription price transparency, telehealth and manufacturer savings programs through its website and app, enabling users to compare real-time medication prices and access low-cost care. Its GoodRx Care service integrates virtual consultations with prescription fulfillment, creating a comprehensive, consumer-first telehealth ecosystem that simplifies how patients access and manage treatment.

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD runs a direct-to-patient telehealth platform integrating virtual primary care, behavioral health and lifestyle treatments. LifeMD’s digital system combines a national medical network, in-house pharmacy, diagnostics and EMRs to deliver seamless end-to-end care. LifeMD’s subscription-based model — anchored by programs like GLP-1 weight management — uses AI-driven benefit verification and personalized virtual care to make healthcare more accessible and efficient.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 140.6% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 35.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.9X is lower than the industry’s average of 6.2X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.5X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

