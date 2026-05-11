Hims & Hers Expands Digital Healthcare Platform via New Care Offerings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has evolved into one of the leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platforms, using technology, telehealth infrastructure and personalized care models to reshape how patients access treatment. The company’s platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic medical records, digital prescriptions, cloud pharmacy fulfillment and clinical support into a single ecosystem designed to make healthcare more accessible and personalized. As HIMS expands beyond traditional telehealth categories like sexual health and dermatology, it is increasingly positioning itself as a broader digital health platform supporting long-term, data-driven care across multiple specialties.

That strategy accelerated over the past year through product launches and international expansion. Hims & Hers introduced Labs, a proactive testing platform offering biomarker analysis and personalized action plans, while also launching menopause, perimenopause and testosterone treatment categories aimed at expanding preventative care. HIMS further strengthened its ecosystem through multi-cancer early detection testing in partnership with GRAIL and through acquisitions such as YourBio Health, which adds advanced blood-sampling technology to the platform.

At the same time, Hims & Hers expanded its international footprint through acquisitions, including ZAVA in Europe, Livewell in Canada and Eucalyptus across Australia, the U.K., Germany, Japan and Canada. More recently, HIMS announced a strategic collaboration with Novo Nordisk to broaden access to FDA-approved GLP-1 treatments, reinforcing its ambition to become a global platform for personalized, technology-enabled healthcare.

Hims & Hers is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

DOCS and AMWL Expanding Digital Healthcare Platforms

Doximity, Inc. DOCS continues to strengthen its position as a leading digital healthcare platform focused on physician productivity and clinical connectivity. Doximity’s platform combines telehealth, secure messaging, digital fax, AI-powered workflow tools and medical collaboration features into an integrated ecosystem used by more than 85% of U.S. physicians. Doximity has expanded its AI offerings through the acquisition of Pathway Medical, adding evidence-based clinical reference tools to its growing AI suite. The company also reported strong adoption of its AI, telehealth and workflow products, reinforcing its role in modern healthcare delivery.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, continues to position itself as a comprehensive digital healthcare platform enabling hybrid care across virtual, automated and in-person settings. Amwell’s cloud-based platform supports health systems, payers and government clients through virtual visits, digital care programs and integrated clinical infrastructure. Amwell has secured an extension of its Military Health System Digital First contract, allowing it to continue powering virtual care delivery for nearly 9.6 million military beneficiaries globally. The company is also expanding its focus on AI-enabled care coordination and unified digital workflows, strengthening its role in technology-enabled healthcare transformation.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 13% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 20.2%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.2X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.4X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a flat performance compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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