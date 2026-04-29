Hims & Hers Expands Digital-First Access to Personalized Healthcare

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS is fundamentally built around expanding access to healthcare by shifting traditionally fragmented, in-person experiences into a more seamless digital model. Its platform connects consumers to licensed providers, enabling telehealth consultations, digital prescriptions and online fulfillment, all designed to make care faster, and more convenient and affordable. By integrating these capabilities, HIMS aims to reduce longstanding barriers such as stigma, cost and limited provider availability, while delivering personalized care across a wide range of conditions.

Recent developments reinforce this access-driven strategy. Hims & Hers has continued to broaden the availability of treatments by partnering with Novo Nordisk to offer FDA-approved GLP-1 medications at more affordable prices and through multiple delivery formats, simplifying access for eligible patients. At the same time, it has expanded proactive care through new offerings such as multi-cancer early detection testing and its Labs platform, both of which are designed to make advanced diagnostics more accessible and actionable for everyday consumers.

Geographic expansion has further extended this mission. Through acquisitions and market entries, Hims & Hers is scaling its digital-first model globally, including in Canada and Europe, with a focus on bringing affordable, personalized care to populations where access has historically been limited. Together, these initiatives reflect a consistent effort to democratize healthcare — making high-quality, personalized care more accessible across conditions, formats and geographies.

Hims & Hers is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

GDRX and TDOC Expanding Digital Healthcare Access

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX is advancing digital-first healthcare access by simplifying how consumers find, afford and receive treatments. GDRX has expanded condition-specific subscriptions, including services for hair loss and erectile dysfunction that combine virtual consultations, prescriptions and home delivery into a single streamlined experience, reducing barriers such as cost and inconvenience. At the same time, GoodRx continues to scale affordability through partnerships and pricing innovations. GoodRx enables access to high-cost therapies like GLP-1 treatments with transparent self-pay pricing, while also integrating savings directly at the pharmacy counter through programs like RxSmartSaver.

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is advancing digital-first healthcare access by delivering comprehensive virtual care across physical and mental health needs through its Integrated Care and BetterHelp platforms. Teladoc Health connects patients, providers and systems to enable 24/7 access to services spanning preventive, primary, chronic and mental healthcare, improving outcomes while lowering costs. Teladoc Health recently enhanced its 24/7 Care service to treat a broader range of conditions, integrate specialist input and streamline referrals, further expanding access and care continuity through its technology-driven ecosystem.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 14.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 21.8%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.4X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 5.7% improvement compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.