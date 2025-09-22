Hims & Hers Expands Care Ecosystem via Global and Digital Innovation

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is accelerating its healthcare ecosystem expansion through global reach, product diversification and the integration of advanced technology. The company recently announced plans to launch in Canada in 2026, targeting the large unmet demand for affordable obesity treatments. With nearly two-thirds of Canadian adults overweight or living with obesity, Hims & Hers intends to leverage the expected arrival of generic semaglutide, combining it with 24/7 licensed provider access and personalized care programs. This move builds on its acquisition of ZAVA, a European telehealth platform with more than 1.3 million customers across the U.K., Germany, France and Ireland, signaling a clear strategy to scale internationally while maintaining strong clinical standards.

To support these initiatives, Hims & Hers completed an $870 million convertible senior notes offering in 2025, explicitly designated for global growth, strategic acquisitions and advancing AI-driven personalized treatments. The appointment of Mo Elshenawy as chief technology officer underscores this focus. Together, these steps outline a roadmap to broaden international reach, expand specialty care and integrate AI into care delivery.

Hims & Hers is entering categories such as testosterone therapy, menopause, sleep, fertility and cardiovascular care. By pairing specialty offerings with vertical integration — including compounding and peptide facilities — the company is constructing a digital-first, cost-efficient ecosystem. This approach positions Hims & Hers to improve access, increase patient retention and capture more value across the healthcare spectrum.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS is expanding its healthcare ecosystem by strengthening its role as a digital hub for medical professionals. Doximity connects more than 80% of U.S. physicians and has been broadening its ecosystem through workflow solutions like telehealth, AI-powered tools and a clinical collaboration platform. The acquisition of Pathway further enhances DOCS’ expansion by integrating AI clinical reference capabilities, positioning Doximity as a comprehensive digital utility for clinicians. By scaling its marketing, hiring and workflow solutions, Doximity continues to expand its healthcare ecosystem, enabling more efficient communication, physician recruitment and care delivery.

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is expanding the healthcare ecosystem by deploying its AI-driven Intelligent Diagnostics platform across oncology, cardiology, neuropsychiatry and infectious disease. Tempus integrates multimodal data from more than 3,000 healthcare institutions, enabling physicians and researchers to make personalized, data-driven decisions. The acquisition of Ambry Genetics broadened TEM’s reach beyond oncology into pediatrics, cardiology, rare disease and reproductive health. By combining sequencing, clinical data and AI applications, Tempus is building one of the largest precision medicine networks in the United States, creating a scalable ecosystem that accelerates research, improves clinical trial matching and drives personalized care.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 139.2% year to date, outperforming the industry's growth of 29.7%.



HIMS' forward 12-month P/S of 4.9X is lower than the industry's average of 5.7X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.5X. It carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

