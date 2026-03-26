Hims & Hers Expands Access To Novo Nordisk's FDA-Approved GLP-1 Medications, Including Wegovy Pill

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) announced that a wide range of Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved GLP-1 medications are now available to eligible customers. This includes the Wegovy pill, the only FDA-approved GLP-1 weight loss pill. Through its collaboration with Novo Nordisk, Hims & Hers is making access to these treatments simpler and more affordable, offering more dosage options and delivery methods.

Based on independent clinical decisions, eligible customers can now access Novo Nordisk treatments that may help them lose up to 20% of their body weight. Available medications include Wegovy (semaglutide) injections in doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg, as well as pills in 1.5 mg, 4 mg, 9 mg, and 25 mg strengths. A 7.2 mg Wegovy injection is expected soon. Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pens in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg doses will also be offered for eligible patients as treatments for Type 2 diabetes, though Ozempic is not FDA-approved for weight loss. Prices start at $149 per month.

The company is also launching a new weight loss membership program. This membership includes comprehensive support services such as 24/7 direct access to providers, personalized nutrition guidance, ongoing clinical check-ins, and peer support through the Hers Weight Loss community. Membership costs $39 for the first month and $149 per month thereafter, with medication costs billed separately. Customers may also use HSA and FSA plans to cover medication expenses, and all subscribers will have access to special savings.

HIMS closed Thursday's regular trading at $20.86 up $0.02 or 0.10%.

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