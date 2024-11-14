Hims & Hers downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Allen Lutz downgraded Hims & Hers to Underperform from Buy.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HIMS:
- Disney reports Q4 beat, Capri-Tapestry call off deal: Morning Buzz
- Hims & Hers under pressure as Amazon launches rival service
- Hims & Hers falls -17.7%
- Amazon service a threat to Hims & Hers’ core offering, says Citi
- Morning Movers: Disney jumps following Q4 earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.