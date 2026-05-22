Hims & Hers Deepens Personalized Care Through Platform Expansion

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has progressed beyond a direct-to-consumer (DTC) telehealth provider into a broader healthcare technology platform centered on personalized, digital-first care delivery. Its platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic medical records, digital prescriptions, cloud pharmacy fulfillment and personalization capabilities to streamline the patient experience across specialties such as weight loss, hormone health, dermatology, mental health and sexual wellness. Through its digital infrastructure and provider network, HIMS is positioning itself as a scalable healthcare platform rather than a traditional healthcare services company.

The company’s technology stack, proprietary algorithms and data analytics capabilities are designed to support ongoing clinical management, recurring subscriptions and personalized treatment plans. Hims & Hers also continues expanding its platform through diagnostics and preventative care initiatives. In 2025, the company launched comprehensive laboratory testing intended to support earlier health-risk identification and more proactive care management. It also broadened its specialty offerings with testosterone, menopause and perimenopause support programs, reflecting its strategy of deepening engagement across multiple chronic and lifestyle-related conditions.

Apart from its core telehealth operations, Hims & Hers is building a vertically integrated healthcare infrastructure that includes pharmacies, fulfillment operations and digital care delivery systems. The company has also continued expanding internationally across Canada, the U.K. and parts of Europe, while pursuing additional growth opportunities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Together, these developments underscore how HIMS is leveraging technology, data and integrated healthcare operations to build a more personalized and accessible healthcare ecosystem.

GDRX & TEM Scaling AI-Driven Healthcare Platforms

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX is evolving into a healthcare technology platform that combines prescription savings, telemedicine, pharmacy integration and manufacturer-sponsored affordability programs to improve medication access and price transparency across the healthcare ecosystem. The company has launched GoodRx Employer Direct, expanded RxSmartSaver at Giant Eagle pharmacies and introduced access to oral GLP-1 treatments, including the Wegovy pill, Foundayo and Ozempic pill, through its nationwide pharmacy network. GoodRx also strengthened its platform through Pharma Direct partnerships, enabling scalable consumer-direct pricing and integrated healthcare access solutions.

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is advancing as a healthcare technology platform that combines AI, diagnostics and clinical data solutions to support precision medicine and guideline-concordant care. Tempus AI recently launched its automated “Active Follow-Up” service to improve patient management and introduced the ArteraAI Prostate Test for metastatic patients within the Tempus ecosystem. TEM also announced a novel pan-cancer HRD-RNA algorithm to enhance biomarker discovery, reinforcing Tempus AI’s focus on integrating AI-driven tools into oncology and clinical decision-making.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 26.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 24.1%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.2X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 149.1% plunge compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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