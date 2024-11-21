Hims & Hers announces daily meal replacement bars and shakes

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) announced that Hims & Hers customers will now be able to supplement their treatment plan with daily meal replacement bars and shakes to support them on their comprehensive weight loss journey. The company said: “Starting at $110 per month, Hims & Hers customers can have convenient, nutrient-packed meal replacement bars and shakes delivered right to their door through the Hims & Hers platform. These nutrition supplements from Hims & Hers, developed by registered dietitians and nutritionists, are built to complement each individual’s weight loss plan, especially those patients losing weight on GLP-1 medications. A subscription for meal replacement bars or shakes includes nutritional guidance, weekly meal plans, and recipes.” Publicly traded companies that provide similar services include WW (WW) and Medifast (MED).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.