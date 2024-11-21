Hims & Hers announces daily meal replacement bars and shakes

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) announced that Hims & Hers customers will now be able to supplement their treatment plan with daily meal replacement bars and shakes to support them on their comprehensive weight loss journey. The company said: “Starting at $110 per month, Hims & Hers customers can have convenient, nutrient-packed meal replacement bars and shakes delivered right to their door through the Hims & Hers platform. These nutrition supplements from Hims & Hers, developed by registered dietitians and nutritionists, are built to complement each individual’s weight loss plan, especially those patients losing weight on GLP-1 medications. A subscription for meal replacement bars or shakes includes nutritional guidance, weekly meal plans, and recipes.” Publicly traded companies that provide similar services include WW (WW) and Medifast (MED).

