Hims & Hers Accelerates AI Preventive Care and Platform Strategy

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, has positioned itself as a leading digital health and wellness platform built around expanding access to personalized, technology-enabled care. The company continues to broaden its reach across life stages and conditions, deepening its platform with new specialties and proactive health tools. Recent launches reflect this evolution. In women’s health, the Hers platform introduced a dedicated menopause and perimenopause specialty, offering tailored treatment plans designed specifically for women at different life stages. In men’s health, HIMS launched a new low testosterone category, including access to innovative oral and personalized treatment options supported by at-home testing and licensed providers.

At the same time, Hims & Hers is moving decisively into proactive and data-driven care. The launch of Labs introduced comprehensive, in-depth testing designed to help customers monitor key health markers over time, paired with provider-guided action plans. Building on that momentum, HIMS recently launched access to a multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to screen for signals across more than 50 cancer types. Strategic investments in AI, diagnostics and global expansion further reinforce its ambition to build a connected, consumer-first healthcare platform that makes personalized, preventive care more accessible worldwide.

TEM and AMWL Driving AI Powered Care Platforms

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is advancing precision medicine through an integrated, AI-enabled platform that combines genomics, multimodal data and clinical workflows to deliver more personalized care. Tempus AI recently launched Paige Predict, an AI-powered digital pathology solution that analyzes routine H&E slides to predict clinically actionable biomarkers and inform testing decisions.

Building on its RNA capabilities, TEM also introduced a novel pan-cancer HRD-RNA algorithm designed to identify patients likely to benefit from targeted therapies. In parallel, Tempus AI expanded its Pixel platform by integrating AI-powered lung cancer screening to enhance early detection and risk stratification, reinforcing Tempus AI’s role as a data-driven, AI-centric healthcare platform.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, has repositioned itself as a technology-enabled care infrastructure company centered on the Amwell Platform, designed to consolidate digital health programs into a unified, API-first ecosystem for payers, government and health systems. AMWL emphasizes hybrid care that combines automation, AI-driven workflows and clinician oversight to reduce costs and improve outcomes, positioning technology-enabled care as essential rather than optional.

In 2025, Amwell completed a strategic transformation, divesting non-core assets and sharpening its focus exclusively on its enterprise platform, while renewing major payer contracts and expanding its government footprint. As AI-powered clinical programs proliferate, AMWL is positioning the Amwell Platform as the regulated backbone that enables sponsors to integrate, manage and scale these programs securely and efficiently.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 67.9% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s decline of 32.8%.



HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.3X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.7X and its five-year median of 2.7X. It carries a Value Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

