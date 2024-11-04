Hims and Hers Health options imply 17.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Hims and Hers Health is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.0%, or $3.55, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.1%.

