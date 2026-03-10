Hims and Hers Expands Consumer-Focused Digital Health Platform

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is building a consumer-first digital health platform aimed at expanding access to personalized, ongoing care through a technology-driven model. Its platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic medical records, digital prescriptions and pharmacy fulfillment, allowing patients to access treatment for a range of conditions including sexual health, dermatology, hair loss, hormone health, mental health and weight management. The subscription-based model enables continuous engagement between patients and providers while supporting personalized treatment plans and follow-up care through its mobile and web interfaces.

HIMS has recently expanded its ecosystem with new specialties and proactive health offerings. These include a new category in men’s health focused on low testosterone treatments, as well as a menopause and perimenopause specialty on the Hers platform aimed at addressing underserved women’s health needs. In addition, the launch of Labs allows customers to track key biomarkers and receive doctor-developed action plans, while the introduction of a multi-cancer early detection test expands access to preventative screening and earlier diagnosis.

Alongside product expansion, Hims & Hers is scaling its global footprint. The company has entered Canada following the acquisition of a local digital health platform, expanded its weight-loss program in the U.K. and announced plans to acquire Eucalyptus, which is expected to extend its presence into additional international markets and strengthen its global consumer health platform.

TEM and MED Expanding Data-Driven Healthcare Platforms

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is advancing precision medicine by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with large multimodal healthcare datasets to enable more personalized diagnostics and treatment decisions. Tempus AI leverages its platform of clinical, molecular and imaging data to develop intelligent diagnostics that help physicians match patients with more effective therapies. Recently, Tempus AI launched innovations such as the Paige Predict digital pathology solution and the HRD-RNA algorithm to improve biomarker identification, while also expanding collaborations with partners like Merck and leading health systems to accelerate AI-driven oncology research and screening initiatives.

Medifast, Inc. MED is repositioning itself as a metabolic health company through its science-based, coach-guided wellness platform centered on the OPTAVIA system. Medifast combines structured nutrition plans, clinically informed products and behavioral coaching to help individuals improve metabolic health rather than focusing solely on short-term weight loss. Recently, Medifast strengthened this strategy by enabling eligible OPTAVIA programs to be reimbursed through HSA and FSA plans, expanding access to its metabolic health solutions while continuing to develop new systems and products aimed at supporting long-term metabolic balance and sustainable lifestyle change.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

