Himax Technologies Q4 Profit Drops, But Results Top Estimates

February 06, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to stockholders dropped to $23.57 million or $0.135 per share from last year's $42.16 million or $0.241 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $227.68 million from $262.29 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $222.2 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the first quarter 2024, the company projects profit per ADS to be in the range of 2.0 cents to 5.0 cents. It expects net revenue to decline 9% to 16% sequentially.

