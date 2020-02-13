Markets
HIMX

Himax Technologies Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 13, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.himax.com.tw/investors/

To listen to the call, dial +1 (866) 444-9147 (US) or +1 (678) 509-7569 (International) with conference ID: 8736988.

For a replay call, dial +1 (855) 859-2056 (US) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International) with conference ID number 8736988.

