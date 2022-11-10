Markets
HIMX

Himax Technologies Q3 Profit Dips On Lower Revenue

November 10, 2022 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), a supplier and fabless semiconductor manufacturer Thursday reported lower profit in the third quarter impacted by decline in revenue.

Profit in the third quarter fell to $8.32 million or $0.048 per ADS from $118.72 million or $0.680 per ADS in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $29.8 million or $0.17 per ADS

Quarterly revenue declined to $213.63 million from $420.94 million last year.

Looking forward, the company expects adjusted earnings per ADS for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.21-$0.24. Revenues in the quarter is expected to increase in the range of 4% to 8% quarter on quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.