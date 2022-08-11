Markets
Himax Technologies Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) reported that its second quarter profit to stockholders declined to $70.64 million from $108.89 million, prior year. Earnings per ADS was $0.404 compared to $0.623. Non-IFRS earnings per ADS excluding share-based compensation, acquisition-related charges and cash award was $0.439, for the quarter. Revenues declined to $312.61 million from $365.26 million.

For the third quarter, the company expects: net revenue to decrease 35% to 39% sequentially; and non-IFRS profit to be 11.6 cents to 15.6 cents per ADS.

