Himax Technologies Preliminary Q2 Results Exceed Its Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) reported preliminary second quarter non-IFRS earnings per ADS of around 1.0 cents. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said per share results exceeded its guidance of a loss of 0.3 to 1.3 cents per ADS. Gross margin was around 21.0%, for the quarter.

Preliminary second quarter revenues were $187.0 million, an increase of 1.3% sequentially versus the company's guidance of a slight decrease of within 5.0% sequentially. Analysts expect revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter.

Himax will provide its second quarter financial report and third quarter guidance at the next conference call with investors and analysts in August.

