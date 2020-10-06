Markets
Himax Technologies Prelim. Q3 Results Exceed Its Guidance - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) pre-announced preliminary third quarter key financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per ADS were expected to be around 7.3 cents, exceeding the company's guidance of around 3.5 cents to 4.3 cents per ADS. This represents an increase of 281.6% year-over-year. Preliminary third quarter revenues were $239.9 million, an increase of 46.1% year-over-year.

"We are seeing continued strong business momentum across all our major business sectors in the fourth quarter. We will give further details in the next earnings call," said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax.

