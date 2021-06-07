Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Himax Technologies's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Himax Technologies had US$150.5m of debt in March 2021, down from US$231.9m, one year before. But it also has US$245.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$95.3m net cash.

A Look At Himax Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:HIMX Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Himax Technologies had liabilities of US$387.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$82.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$245.8m as well as receivables valued at US$290.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$67.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Himax Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Himax Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although Himax Technologies made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$138m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Himax Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Himax Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Himax Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Himax Technologies has net cash of US$95.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$148m, being 107% of its EBIT. So is Himax Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Himax Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



