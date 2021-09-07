Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) delivers shareholders splendid 264% return over 1 year, surging 5.9% in the last week alone

While Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 257% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Since it's been a strong week for Himax Technologies shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Himax Technologies grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 67% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HIMX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Himax Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Himax Technologies' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Himax Technologies the TSR over the last 1 year was 264%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Himax Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 264% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Himax Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

