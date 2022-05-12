Himax Technologies Issues Q2 Guidance; Q1 Profit Surges; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the second quarter, the company projects IFRS profit in a range of 41.5 to 46.5 cents per ADS and non-IFRS profit in a range of 45.0 to 50.0 cents per ADS. It also expects revenue to decrease 16 to 20 percent sequentially.

For the first quarter, IFRS profit soared to $115.87 million or 66.3 cents per ADS from $66.90 million or 38.3 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter. First quarter non-IFRS profit was 69.7 cents per ADS.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 33.6 percent to $412.81 million from $309.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The company also announced an annual cash dividend of $1.25 per ADS, payable on July 12, 2022 to all the shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

