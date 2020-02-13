Himax Technologies Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter, the company projects IFRS results per ADS between a loss of 0.5 and a profit of 1.8 cents and non-IFRS results per ADS between a loss of 0.2 cents and a profit of 2.1 cents. It also expects revenue to be up 1.0 to 10.0 percent sequentially and 8.2 to 17.8 percent year-over-year.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share on revenues of $156.67 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The company has deliberately widened and reduced the low end of the first quarter's guidance to reflect the potential risk associated with the coronavirus outbreak. Notwithstanding the uncertainty arisen from the coronavirus, the company is very confident of its business growth across the board in 2020.

