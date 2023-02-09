Markets
HIMX

Himax Technologies Issues Q1 Guidance; Q4 Profit Plunges - Quick Facts

February 09, 2023 — 06:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, the company projects IFRS profit in a range of 3.5 to 7.0 cents per ADS and non-IFRS profit in a range of 6.5 to 10.0 cents per ADS. It also expects revenue to decrease 12 to 17 percent sequentially.

For the fourth quarter, IFRS profit plunged to $42.16 million or 24.1 cents per ADS from $142.39 million or 81.5 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter. First quarter non-IFRS profit was 27.3 cents per ADS.

Net revenues for the quarter plunged to $262.29 million from $451.90 million in the same quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.