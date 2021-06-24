Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Himax Technologies' shares before the 29th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.27 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Himax Technologies has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $14.12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Himax Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Himax Technologies paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 0.003% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Himax Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HIMX Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Himax Technologies has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. Himax Technologies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Himax Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Himax Technologies is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Himax Technologies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Himax Technologies has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Himax Technologies, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Himax Technologies for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Himax Technologies you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.