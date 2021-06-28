Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 162% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIMX was $14.14, representing a -20.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.88 and a 336.69% increase over the 52 week low of $3.24.

HIMX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). HIMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports HIMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 285.19%, compared to an industry average of 37.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIMX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HIMX as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (HIMX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AADR with an increase of 8.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HIMX at 3.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.