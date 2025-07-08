Himax Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7

Himax Technologies will host a conference call on August 7, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Himax Technologies, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and through various toll-free dial-in numbers in multiple countries. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for one year. Himax, based in Tainan, Taiwan, specializes in semiconductor solutions for display imaging and holds a significant market share in automotive display technologies. The company is also involved in advanced areas such as AI sensing technology and optical innovations, boasting a large portfolio of patents.

Potential Positives

Himax will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company maintains a leading position in theglobal marketfor automotive display technology, showcasing its significant influence in an important industry.

Himax has a strong portfolio of intellectual property with 2,609 patents granted and 370 pending, highlighting its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

The company is involved in emerging technologies such as AI sensing and AR/VR/metaverse, positioning itself in rapidly growing market segments.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call may indicate a need for further transparency regarding the company's financial performance, suggesting potential underlying issues that necessitate investor communication.



Factors listed in the forward-looking statements highlight a range of risks impacting the company's business, including the uncertainty surrounding technological innovations and reliance on a small group of principal customers, which may signal vulnerabilities.



The mention of potential declines in average selling prices and market competitiveness could indicate pressure on profit margins, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability.

FAQ

When is Himax's second quarter 2025earnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I access the live webcast of theearnings call

You can access the live webcast at http://www.zucast.com/webcast/jwY1jFiZ or via Himax's website.

What is the participant PIN code for the conference call?

The participant PIN code for the call is 3321007 #, which is required when dialing in.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay of the conference call will be available on Himax's website starting two hours after the call.

What are Himax Technologies' main product offerings?

Himax specializes in display drivers, timing controllers, AI technologies, and various semiconductor solutions for diverse applications.

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Daylight Time and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results.











HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL













DATE:







Thursday, August 7, 2025











TIME:









U.S.



8:00 a.m. EDT















Taiwan



8:00 p.m.



























Live Webcast (Video and Audio):











http://www.zucast.com/webcast/jwY1jFiZ































Toll Free Dial-in Number (Audio Only):















Hong Kong





2112-1444













Taiwan





0080-119-6666













Australia





1-800-015-763













Canada





1-877-252-8508













China (1)





4008-423-888













China (2)





4006-786-286













Singapore





800-492-2072













UK





0800-068-8186













United States (1)





1-800-811-0860













United States (2)





1-866-212-5567











Dial-in Number (Audio Only):















Taiwan Domestic Access





02-3396-1191













International Access





+886-2-3396-1191



























Participant PIN Code:









3321007 #































If you choose to attend the call by dialing in via phone, please enter the Participant PIN Code



3321007 #



after the call is connected. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning two hours after the call on



www.himax.com.tw



. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on



http://www.zucast.com/webcast/jwY1jFiZ



or visiting Himax’s website, where it will remain available until August 7, 2026.







About Himax Technologies, Inc.







Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As theglobal marketshare leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.







http://www.himax.com.tw









Forward Looking Statements







Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.







Company Contacts:









Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR







Himax Technologies, Inc.





Tel: +886-2-2370-3999





Fax: +886-2-2314-0877





Email:



hx_ir@himax.com.tw









www.himax.com.tw









Mark Schwalenberg, Director









Investor Relations - US Representative







MZ North America





Tel: +1-312-261-6430





Email:



HIMX@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us





