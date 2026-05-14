Himax Technologies, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (HIMX) Price Target Increased by 64.26% to 15.33

The average one-year price target for Himax Technologies, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:HIMX) has been revised to $15.33 / share. This is an increase of 64.26% from the prior estimate of $9.33 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.53% from the latest reported closing price of $20.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himax Technologies, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMX is 0.01%, an increase of 81.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 33,613K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,072K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,719K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 4,889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,841K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 55.40% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 847K shares.

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