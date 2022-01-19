Himax Technologies (HIMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.32, changing hands as low as $11.58 per share. Himax Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIMX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.24 per share, with $17.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.57.

