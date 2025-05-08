HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $HIMX Reports Quarterly Earnings

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES ($HIMX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $215,130,000, missing estimates of $216,546,000 by $-1,416,000.
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,006,311 shares (+346.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,170,740
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 2,292,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,430,920
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,741,340 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,798,849
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 1,168,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,585,939
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 796,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,403,361
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,019,999
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 401,526 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,269
