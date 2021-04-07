Markets
Himax Technologies: Q1 Revenues, EPS Exceed Previous Guidance

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) pre-announced its preliminary first quarter key financial results. The company expects non-IFRS earnings per ADS to be around 38.4 cents, exceeding the guidance of 30.1 cents to 34.1 cents. This is compared to 2.2 cents, last year.

The company expects its first quarter IFRS earnings per ADS to be around 38.3 cents, exceeding the guidance of 30.0 cents to 34.0 cents. This is compared to 1.9 cents, last year. IFRS net profit reached $66.9 million during the quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues were $309.0 million, an increase of 67.4% year-over-year.

