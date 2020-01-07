Markets
HIMX

Himax Tech Q4 Preliminary Results Exceed Guidance; Stock Up - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) reported that its preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter were $174.9 million, an increase of 6.5% sequentially compared to the guidance of about flat to the previous quarter.

In the pre-market trade, HIMX is trading at $3.79 up $0.54 or 16.62 percent.

IFRS earnings per ADS were expected to be in the range of 0.3 to 0.6 cents, exceeding the guidance a loss of around 3.0 to 4.5 cents per ADS. The better-than-expected earnings include a revaluation gain of $3.8 million or 2.2 cents per ADS, from an investment in an AI related startup made during November of 2017.

Non-IFRS earnings per ADS were expected to be in the range of 0.6 to 0.9 cents, exceeding the guidance of a loss of around 2.7 to 4.2 cents per ADS. The non-IFRS earnings have included the revaluation gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIMX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular