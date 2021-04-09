Himax Tech (HIMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Himax Tech (HIMX) closed at $15.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 24.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

HIMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 1650% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $302.75 million, up 64.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of +300% and +38.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3% higher. HIMX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note HIMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

