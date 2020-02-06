Himax Tech (HIMX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Himax Tech (HIMX) closed the most recent trading day at $4.66, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 25.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2020. In that report, analysts expect HIMX to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.35 million, down 11.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.07% higher. HIMX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.