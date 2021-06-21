Himax Tech (HIMX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Himax Tech (HIMX) closed at $14.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.4% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 35.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 2500% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +256.67% and +38.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HIMX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HIMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

