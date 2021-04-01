Himax Tech (HIMX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Himax Tech (HIMX) closed at $13.77, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 6.06% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296.47 million, up 60.61% from the prior-year quarter.

HIMX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +290% and +37.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HIMX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, HIMX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

