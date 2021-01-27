Himax Tech (HIMX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Himax Tech (HIMX) closed at $9.90, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. On that day, HIMX is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1900%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $275.80 million, up 57.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% higher. HIMX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HIMX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.2, so we one might conclude that HIMX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

