Himax Tech (HIMX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Himax Tech (HIMX) closed at $12.30, marking a -4.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had lost 17.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

In that report, analysts expect HIMX to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2900%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.55 million, up 62.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +256.67% and +38.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.15% lower. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HIMX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.28.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

