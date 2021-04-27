Himax Tech (HIMX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Himax Tech (HIMX) closed the most recent trading day at $14.02, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 23.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

HIMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, HIMX is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.75 million, up 64.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of +300% and +38.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3% higher within the past month. HIMX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, HIMX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.66, so we one might conclude that HIMX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.