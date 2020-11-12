Himax Reports Non-IFRS Profit In Q3; Issues Q4 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) reported third quarter non-IFRS profit of $12.6 million, or 7.3 cents per ADS, compared to a non-IFRS loss of $6.9 million, or 4.0 cents per ADS, last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net revenue was $239.9 million, an increase of 46.1% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $215.22 million, for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects: non-IFRS profit to be around 15.1 cents to 16.1 cents per ADS; and net revenue to increase by around 10% sequentially.

