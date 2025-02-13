Himax Q4 Result Improves, Expects Q1 Earnings To Climb; Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $24.608 million, or $0.140 per American depositary share, or ADS, higher than $23.565 million, or $0.135 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year.

Profit before income taxes jumped to $25.792 million from the prior year's $15.352 million. Operating income stood at $23.079 million as against $16.681 million a year ago. Revenue was $237.223 million, up from last year's $227.678 million.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Himax expects a profit of 9 cents to 11 cents per ADS, up 26 percent to 54 percent from the same period last year. Annual revenue growth is projected to be in the range of flat to up 4.6 percent.

HIMX was up by 13.02 percent at $10.33 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.