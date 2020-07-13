Himax Names Jessica Pan To Succeed Jackie Chang As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) announced Monday the appointments of Jessica Pan (Ming-Feng Pan) as Chief Financial Officer and Eric Li (Tzung-I Li) as Chief IR/PR Officer and Spokesperson, effective immediately.

Both Pan and Li will report directly to CEO Jordan Wu. Pan and Li succeed Jackie Chang, who has resigned from the company to pursue other professional endeavors. Jackie intends to assist in the transition of duties through July 31, 2020.

Jessica joined Himax in 2006 and currently serves as Associate Vice President of Finance & Accounting. With over 22 years of experience in finance and accounting, Jessica has served as interim Chief Financial Officer from October 2010 to January 2012.

Joining Himax in 2012, Eric is currently an Associate Vice President at Himax covering the Intelligent Sensing AI product line.

